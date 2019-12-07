Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal shook the world and its reverberations continue to this day. In February, it was revealed that Thompson had cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Woods, who was formerly best friends with Khloe's sister, Kylie Jenner. Even though Woods later claimed that Thompson had only kissed her outside of a party, people accepted that they may never know what really went down between the two. However, they will no longer have to settle for this uncertainty because Woods took a lie detector test and its results will be revealed on the next episode of Red Table Talk.

Woods originally appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show back in March to clear the air, but on December 9, Red Table Talk is doing a recap episode that will rehash the Jordyn-Khloe drama. In the trailer for the episode, a viewer is seen asking whether Woods had ever ended up taking a lie detector test, as she said she would, and then Woods is seen strapping herself to the apparatus.

Earlier this week, Kardashian publicly announced that she has forgiven Woods. We'll see if the truths disclosed on Red Table Talk change anything.

Check out our list of the best RTT episodes.