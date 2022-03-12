In early December 2021, fitness influencer Maralee Nichols gave birth to her son Theo, who takes his last name from his father Tristan Thompson. Tristan, notorious NBA player, had pleaded with Maralee to abort their child, as he got her pregnant while in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

Thompson had offered her $75,000 to not have the child, and assured her he would be an absent father if she did not take his offer. However, she stuck to her guns and went through with the pregnancy. This eventually led to a paternity battle between Nichols and Thompson, as Tristan refused to pay child support for Angelou.

Nichols had filed her paternity case in California, but Tristan filed a counter-suit in Texas, where he has a residence and where child support is less steep. But, the Texas suit was thrown out, and now Tristan faces the likelihood of having to support the child, which he admitted was his, and Maralee financially.

To support her case, where she asks for $47,000 monthly in child support, Maralee recently provided text messages that proved Tristan Thompson had told her that he was engaged and soon to be wed to Khloe Kardashian, which could have been a lie. In the texts, she shows that Tristan said his engagement was the reason he could not support the child: "You literally just told me you are engaged and are trying to be with your family.. I didn’t even know you were engaged. You have a record of treating me like absolutely crap and this whole situation has been upsetting.”

Tristan's response to this text appears to be him trying to justify an abortion: "I’m engaged but I will be married soon. I told you I won’t and can’t be in the child life at all by no means … Why not wait till you find the right person to have a family with. Why would you want a baby with a man that’s engaged. You wanna keep a mistake.”

If Tristan was never engaged to Khloe, then his reasoning to have Maralee abort the child was a lie. It's not looking great for Tristan, as he is already paying large sums of money to his other baby mamas currently.

