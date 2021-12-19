Tristan Thompson's most recent affair has taken several twists and turns in the last few months. What first started off as Tristan allegedly getting personal trainer Maralee Nichols pregnant, has led to Drake, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner getting hit with metaphorical stray bullets and now, the paternity case Tristan brought to Texas getting thrown out.

Maralee gave birth Tristan's child in early December, as he shares the same last name, Thompson, with his father. Before the birth, however, Tristan offered Maralee $75,000 to abort the child, and sent her messages that he would not support the baby if she decided to go through with the pregnancy: "You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed. It’s Texas so it will only be a couple hundred dollars. So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed. All you will have is a baby with a father who has zero involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month."

So, ahead of the birth, Nichols filed a paternity case in California, where both her and Tristan live, to secure financial compensation from Tristan. Tristan soon responded with a case of his own in Texas. He chose Texas because the child support is typically not as steep as it is in California, and tried to justify it by claiming Maralee owned land in Texas.

However, this week, the judge in Texas overseeing the paternity case threw out the Texas suit, after a virtual hearing involving both Tristan and Maralee on Wednesday (Dec. 15). A source from UsWeekly explained that the judge did not feel the affair could be justifiably tied to Texas: "Regardless of whether any act of conception occurred in Texas that could have led to the conception of the child, they [allegedly] had a lengthy relationship spanning multiple states. The child was born in California, the mother resides there and so does Tristan. It would make sense the judge would dismiss this given the facts and the California lawsuit filed prior to the Texas one."

This has all come back to bite Tristan, as he hopes to get a favorable outcome when Nichols's paternity case in California begins.

[Via]