He's once again become a social media pariah after it was confirmed that Tristan Thompson fathered a child outside of his relationship with Khloé Kardashian. The NBA star has been the subject of numerous cheating allegations, as well as accusations from women who claimed he is the father of their kids. While a paternity test about a young boy previously proved Thompson was not the child's dad, a DNA test of Maralee Nichols's newborn confirmed paternity.

Khloé has found herself at the center of it all as she receives support from those who empathize with yet another cheating scandal, but the reality star mogul has also been the subject of negativity from people who don't know why she stays with Thompson.

The couple parents three-year-old daughter True Thompson and although they present a happy family, Thompson's antics have often blurred that persona. He recently penned a lengthy apology to Khloé, acknowledging that she doesn't "deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you." After the note went viral, Maralee Nichols issued a formal statement to PEOPLE. Thompson initially denied that he was the father of her child and even reportedly filed a lawsuit against her.

"There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichol's baby," her representative reportedly said. "Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements."

Nichols previously stated that Thompson told her he was "single and co-parenting" with Khloé. The new mom shared a sneak peek at her and Thompson's baby over on her Instagram. Check it all out below.

[via]