There has been a lull in the news about Tristan Thompson as of late, and while many are happy about that, there is another wave coming. The NBA star has been the subject of global ridicule for years for his multiple cheating scandals. Thompson has been in an on-again-off-again relationship with Khloé Kardashian and the pair share a daughter, three-year-old True, but it seems that their happily ever after continues to be interrupted by the basketball star's wandering eye.

There were allegations that he fathered a child with a woman, but it was later revealed, according to reports, that a paternity test determined Thompson wasn't the father.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

However, recently it was confirmed that Thompson is the father of Marlee Nichols's baby, and it looks as if the world will get an intimate look at the scandal on The Kardashians. The new reality show from the famous family is slated to air on Hulu, and Khloé told Variety that they will be tackling Thompson's infidelity, and his newborn, in the series.

“I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about,” Khloé said. “But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”

This won't be the first time reality television cameras will have captured Thomspon's scandals; the aftermath of his incident with Kylie Jenner's former best friend Jordyn Woods was a hot topic on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Additionally, Kim Kardashian confirmed that she will be speaking about her divorce from Kanye West on the new series, but added that she would never say anything negative about the father of her children.

