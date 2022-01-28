Tristan Thompson strikes again. Khloe Kardashian recently made it clear that she has no intentions of reconciling romantically with her baby daddy, but she didn't hesitate to drop off a message about "betrayal" after a video allegedly showing the NBA with another woman sitting on his lap surfaced online.

As Page Six reports, the KUWTK star dropped off a series of selfies on Thursday, January 27th that see her wearing a tight-fitting all-beige outfit paired with some knee-high Gucci boots. "Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies," she captioned the photo dump, which some have been critiquing for the evident colour difference between her face and her hand.





Earlier this week, footage was shared to TikTok by a creator who claimed to have spotted the 30-year-old at a bar in Milwaukee called Uncle Buc's, where he was allegedly hanging out with a woman who was filmed sitting on his lap after his game.

The video shows the pair conversing and acting friendly towards one another. At one point, the Canadian athlete is said to have "snatched" the woman's phone out of her hand, telling her, "no pictures please."

While it hasn't been confirmed that it is Thompson in the TikTok, people have been discussing the gossip on Twitter, clowning the father of three for heading back to the streets so soon after finding out about his newborn son, and publicly apologizing to Kardashian for embarrassing her.

[Via]