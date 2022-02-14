If you've ever wondered how much 30-year-old Tristan Thompson pays per month in child support, rumour has it, it's a small fortune. According to The Sun, the Canadian athlete "could be potentially paying a cumulative $120,000 in monthly child support."

As you may already know, the NBA star shares 5-year-old Prince with Jordan Craig, 3-year-old True Thompson with Khloé Kardashian, and newborn son Angelou Kash Thompson with Maralee Nichols.

A lawyer has reportedly theorized to the publication that, for each of his three children, Thompson could be looking at paying $40,000 a piece. "He is paying out the nose for these kids!" attorney Bryan Koneski, who works in family law, has alleged.

"With his base salary, his take-home is probably about half, so let's say $5 million. Now reduce that by $1.5 million. Paying $40,000 per child per month, that is $1.5 million annually in child support."

Koneski continued, "If he is paying $40,000 to Maralee and Jordan he is doing the same for Khloé. He wouldn't have been able to get it reduced because she is worth more."

Last month, rapper Jim Jones predicted that Kardashian and Thompson will eventually reconcile, despite the fact that he fathered a baby with Nichols while in a relationship with the KUWTK star. It's been reported that Khloé hopes for her daughter to meet her new little brother, but according to Entertainment Tonight, a reunion between the exes "would take a miracle."

"Tristan, of course, wants Khloé back, but Khloé's mindset is 'Once a player, always a player,'" a source told the publication. "She sees that very clearly now, and it would take a miracle for them to get back together at this point."

