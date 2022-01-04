Tristan Thompson is owning up to his mistakes. On the evening of Monday, January 3rd, the Brampton-born star hopped online to admit that Maralee Nichols – the woman alleging that he's the father of her newborn baby – was telling the truth, confirming that he did sleep with her while in a public relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

"Today, paternity test results [revealed] that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," the Canadian athlete posted on his Instagram story. "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

The 30-year-old then issued an apology to "everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately." In another slide, he directly addressed the mother of his second child.

"Khloe, you don't deserve this," he told the 37-year-old, who's been in an on-and-off relationship with Thompson over the last few years as they co-parent their young daughter, True, together. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

The father of three admitted, "my actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost love and respect for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."





The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has not yet issued a response to Thompson's statement, and it remains unclear if she will. For the most part, she's remained quiet regarding the entire situation, unlike how she reacted the last time the Sacramento Kings player was caught practicing infidelity with her little sister's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

