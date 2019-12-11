We thought an end was put to the Jordyn Woods-Tristan Thompson cheating scandal that erupted at the beginning of the year. However, in the past few weeks, it was bubbled up to the surface again. After it was seen on Keeping Up With The Kardashians that Khloe Kardashian was gifted a necklace from her disloyal ex-boyfriend, Thompson, she took to Instagram to defend her right to forgive. Her forgiveness was extended to Woods as well, who got caught up in this ordeal after Thompson allegedly kissed her outside of a party, but now it seems that Kardashian has changed her mind.

On the new episode of Red Table Talk, which was released on Monday (Dec. 9), Woods takes a lie detector test to determine whether she had ever slept with Thompson. The footage, which was shot months ago, shows Woods passing the test with flying colors after she claims she has never had sexual intercourse with that man.

Despite a professional forensic polygraphist being brought in to conduct this inquiry, Kardashian is not convinced of the results' validity. After Woods' innocence was revealed on this show, Kardashian posted an Instagram story that read, "LIARS ARE ALWAYS READY TO TAKE OATHS." Kardashians are masters of the subtle shade, but this time, the intended target is not that ambiguous. Twitter is not pleased with Kardashian's pettiness and users are calling her out for not moving on already. Read some reactions to shady IG story below.