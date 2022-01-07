Jim Jones' Lip Service interview has already raised eyebrows for the comments he made about learning how to kiss thanks to some help from his mother, but now, the rapper's opinion on Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's scandalous relationship is also making headlines.

When chatting with Angela Yee about the drama that came over the weekend as the NBA star publicly admitted to fathering the child of Maralee Nichols, Jones admitted that he likes Thompson and his "attitude," also praising his "wild" antics.





Yee asked the Bronx-born recording artist what advice he had to offer the Canadian athlete, and although he came up empty, he did have something to say about Thompson's second baby mama, Khloe Kardashian, who he thinks "loves" the situation she's in.

"She's going to take him back in a flash," Jones predicted. "She loves Black men, she loves everything Black men do. She just wants to be around it. I mean, that's just my opinion."

The "Certified Gangstas" hitmaker pointed out that Kardashian has previously "[acted] like she wasn't going back" to her ex, but ultimately ended up giving him another chance on more than one occasion. "Look, I don't know," Jones went on.

"Their whole shit is like a big soap opera, like all make-believe damn near to me. At the end of the day, they're all paid," he concluded.

Elsewhere in his Lip Service interview, Jones discussed beef in the hip-hop industry, losing his virginity, riding the train, selling NFTs, and more. Check it out in the video below, and drop a comment to let us know if you think that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson will reconcile.

[Via]