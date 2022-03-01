Tristan Thompson's relationship with Khloe Kardashian has been well-documented over the years. Of course, many of you already know that this is easily one of the most dysfunctional relationships in the entire world. Thompson has cheated on Khloe multiple times, and at this point, it doesn't seem like there is any way to salvage what they once had.

Considering Thompson is an NBA player, it should come as no surprise that fans across the league are always looking to taunt the big man. For instance, Thompson is now on the Chicago Bulls, and when his team took on the Miami Heat recently, the Miami faithful were quick to make his life just a bit more miserable.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

As you can see in the clip below posted to Reddit, Thompson could be seen trying to get up some free throws, when the crowd started to chant "Khloe" numerous times. The chants didn't work one bit, as Thompson was able to quickly make his free throw and make his way back up the court. Regardless, it was yet another example of how Thompson's actions have given fans fodder for their taunts.

Most NBA players are dialed in during games, so these tactics never really work on them. At the end of the day, Thompson is living proof that this is, indeed, the case.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the basketball world.