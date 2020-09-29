After avoiding rumors about her love life, Jordyn Woods and Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns have made it Instagram official. The pair recently celebrated Jordyn's 23rd birthday together and even posed for photos in matching swimsuits. Gossip about the men in Jordyn's life has made headlines in the last year and a half, including Khloé Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson. That scandal kicked off in February 2019 and throughout the year, Jordyn was labeled as a homewrecker who cheated with her then-best friend Kylie Jenner's sister's boyfriend. Jordyn has repeatedly denied those allegations, most famously during her visit to Red Table Talk, and she once again revisits that infamous time in her history.



Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty Images

"I remember just sitting in a very dark place. I had my family to talk to, I had you to talk to, but I just felt like I had no one," Woods told host Natalie Manuel Lee from the YouTube series Now with Natalie. "You take everything you think you know for a whole decade, the people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you've grown up doing and you take it all away from someone. I didn't even know how to feel."

Woods added that "everything in my life changed" after that moment and she even stopped responding to her friends. Because she didn't feel that she could trust anyone, everyone felt the wrath. "Looking at the situation, 'Okay what did I do, what role did I play in this, how was I responsible, how can I be held accountable, how can I take responsibility for what happened?' Things happen and that's what makes us human," she said. "But just acceptance and accountability and responsibility. I feel like people in this generation lack accountability and when you can't accept what you've done or you can't accept that, then you can't heal from."

While she is happy with the woman she is presently, she's regretful that people she loved—the Kardashian-Jenners—were hurt in the process.