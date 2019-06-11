Former friends Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods reunited at Bootsy Bellows nightclub to celebrate the birthday of mutual pal Stassie Karanikolaou. The pair have been on the outs since rumors hit the streets that Jordyn was creeping with Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy Tristan Thompson—who also just happened to be at the Bootsy Bellows the night of the party.

There have been plenty of reports about Jordyn being kicked out of Kylie's guest house, Khloe blaming Jordyn for ruining her relationship, tales of betrayal, and Jordyn's exile from the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Jordyn denies that she did anything with Tristan that could be considered inappropriate, even detailing the house party incident on Red Table Talk, but her relationship with Kylie reportedly remains strained.

TMZ states that the encounter at Bootsy Bellows may have been awkward, but Jordyn and Kylie did speak to one another and were cordial. Kylie was only on the scene for 30 minutes and Jordyn left after 20, but Kylie allegedly saw Jordyn in the lower section of the club and made it a point to kindly approach her.

Meanwhile, Tristan was reportedly at the shindig with Drake, Jordan Clarkson and Shaq's son, Shareef O'Neal. The fellas went to the section where Kylie and Kendall were hanging out, but Kylie didn't speak to Tristan.