Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns have been spending lots of time together as of late, sparking relationship rumors. While they've each made appearances on the other's story, it's not official-official until you show up on the regular feed, which has just happened.

Jordyn's personal life has been a topic of interest ever since she allegedly betrayed her best friend Kylie Jenner and kissed Tristan Thompson, Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy, at a party. Her career blew up after that, anchored by the constant headlines she would find herself in.

While she has been quiet about her romantic pursuits, she has decided to go public with her new beau Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves.



Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Making her relationship with the 24-year-old hoops star Instagram official, the two hit the beach in matching Versace swimsuits. Woods wrote a touching message as her caption.

"I found you, then I found me," said the model, holding onto her basketball boyfriend in a tight hug.

The couple has been dating for weeks, celebrating her birthday last week, which included several lavish gifts. In addition to a signed Michael Jordan jersey, Towns also got his girl two Hermes Birkin bags and a Chanel purse.

