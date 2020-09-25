Jordyn Woods rang in her Jordan year with her rumored new boo, Minnesota Timberwolves’ center Karl-Anthony Towns. In celebration of the model’s 23rd birthday, Woods posted a video to her Instagram Story last night showing off the Chanel bag and two Hermès Birkin bags Towns gifted her, along with a signed Michael Jordan jersey.

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

The pair have been romantically linked for months, and yesterday’s posts seemed to more or less confirm that the two are indeed dating. Towns took to his Instagram Story to post a photo of them with his hand resting on her backside, captioned, “Happy BDAY Queen.”

Formerly a de-facto member of the Kardashian family, Woods endured a rocky start to 2019 when it was revealed that she had kissed Khloe K's baby daddy and on-again off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson at a party at his house in February. After much speculation and finger-pointing about the incident, Woods went on family friend Jada Pinkett-Smith's show, Red Table Talk, to tell her side of the story, in which she admitted to being drunk and having her leg slung across Thompson's lap at some point during the party, after which Thompson unexpectedly planted one on her as she was on her way out at 6 am. The incident effectively ended all ties Woods had to the Kardashian clan, with her promptly moving out of Kylie's house and no longer being a part of their lives.

However, Woods took an incident that could have easily broken her and used it to propel herself into a new chapter of her life, regularly posting up on the Gram with her new friend group, including "Motivation" singer Normani, actress Ryan Destiny, Lori Harvey, and now, her man, Karl-Anthony Towns.

Suffice it to say, life after the Kardashians seems to be going pretty well for Jordyn Woods; check out fan reactions to the couple's official debut below.