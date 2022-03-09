Pete Davidson has not filmed any scenes for The Kardashians' upcoming new reality show on Hulu but you can expect to hear a whole lot about the SNL comedian. According to Kim and her family's latest interview with Variety, she will be discussing how they met one another and who made the first move, also placing a focus on her divorce arc in the series premiere.

"I have not filmed with him," said Kim about her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. "And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season."





She went on to reveal that we will learn "how [they] met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know."

Kim also spoke about how things changed for the family after her 2016 robbery in Paris, where she was held at gunpoint. "We used to share so much in real time, and once we realized that real time can get a little bit scary and tricky, we have saved so much more," she said. "I think we’re still really good at sharing. I think we’re just really cautious and careful, and I think that’s OK."



The billionaire businesswoman also revealed that Ye filmed scenes for the new series and will be featured in the first episode, saying, "Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy. But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately. I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good. I’m always really respectful of what the kids will see. The reality is, we’re always a family. We always will have a love and respect for each other. And even if there’s moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive. I do think it’s important for people to see that things aren’t perfect all the time, but that they can get better."

Stay tuned for the premiere of The Kardashians on April 14 and read the full interview below.





