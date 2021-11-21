It’s now been over five years since reality star Kim Kardashian was the target of a $10 million jewelry heist during a trip to Paris. As Page Six reports, the mother of four shared that “she was tied up at gunpoint and locked in a bathroom” after a group of armed robbers broke into her rented apartment during fashion week.

Following a long-winded investigation, judges have ordered that the case be sent to trial on Friday. A total of 12 suspects have been named, all of whom are facing charges related to theft. At this point, the trial date remains unknown, and officials declined to provide further details to the outlet.

Aomar Ait Khedache, who has become known as he alleged mastermind behind the heist, reportedly wrote Kardashian an apology letter from his jail cell back in 2017. “After observing your emotion and realizing the psychological damages I inflicted … I decided to write to you, not to obtain from you some sort of indulgence,” he said at the time.

“Know that I fully sympathize with the pain you are enduring, your children, your husband, and your close ones. I hope that this letter will allow you to forget little by little the trauma that you suffered by my fault.”





Page Six also notes that several of the suspects have been released from jail pending trial for health reasons. Among them is 68-year-old Yunice Abbas, also known as one of the five men who actually carried out the attack on Kardashian’s residence, who went on to publish a tell-all book called “I Sequestered Kim Kardashian.”

Check back in with HNHH for further updates regarding KKW’s Paris robbery trial at a later date.

