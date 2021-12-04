Tristan Thompson is in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons once again. Yesterday, December 3rd, it was revealed that the Sacramento Kings player is in the midst of some potential third baby mama drama with a personal trainer from Houston, Texas named Maralee Nichols, who recently gave birth to a little boy she claims to be the athlete’s, and has apparently named Angelou Kash Thompson.

Following the story we shared yesterday about the initial rumours, screenshots have surfaced from an alleged conversation between the Brampton native and Nichols, where Thompson says, “You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. Won’t be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money, it’s completely wrong.”





“You are aware that I’m retiring after this season,” the receipts read. “So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed. It’s Texas so it will only be a couple hundred dollars. So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed. All you will have is a baby with a father who has zero involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month.”

According to Page Six, Thompson was pushing for Nichols to get an abortion, but that obviously didn’t happen, as we can see from her Instagram page. “I want to thank everyone for your well wishes,” she wrote over a snippet of the tiny bundle of joy. “Me and baby are doing great. Right now my heart and mind is on focusing on the baby right now. I am heartbroken that Angelou's father doesn't want to be in his life. I am hoping this lawsuit will bring us together and we can be a family.”

As we shared yesterday, Nichols claims that the baby was conceived back in March, when the 30-year-old was in H-town celebrating his birthday. If the timeline is correct, then he was still publicly with Khloe Kardashian. TMZ notes that the personal trainer has filed legal documents to establish paternity, and claims that she and Thompson were together for five months while he says their hook-up was just a one night stand.

Thompson has yet to publicly address all the drama. Check back in with HNHH for more updates on the star’s paternity suit.

