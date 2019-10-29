Trippie Redd has been teasing the release of his next project, A Love Letter To You 4, pretty much since he dropped ! (Exclamation Mark) in August. Trippie's Love Letter series has housed some of his best music, so fans are anticipating its fourth installation, especially after seeing the previewed tracklist. Earlier this month, the Ohio artist posted a photo to Instagram that showed his next album would be 20 tracks long and include features from DaBaby, NBA Youngboy, Juice WRLD, YNW Melly, Lil Tecca, Pi'erre Bourne, Lil Yachty, and Lil Wop.

Trippie has since deleted this tracklist from his IG page along with all of his other posts in order to start fresh for ALLTY4's promotion cycle. He hyped up his followers by posting a clip of him doing some spoken word over a guitar loop. Based on angsty lines like "it was love at first sight and misery after two months," we're likely about to get a heartbreak record. Trippie's IG stories have also been proof that he's going through it, writing solemn messages like "I hate that ur just a memory now" over black screens. The video matches this tone, showing the artist making numbing trips to the strip club. There's no release date for the project yet, but it seems to be imminent.

Read our exclusive interview with Trippie Redd here.