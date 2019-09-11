a love letter to you 4
- NewsTrippie Redd & Lil Tecca Team Up On "How I Was Raised"Trippie and Tecca team up on "How I Was Raised" off the deluxe edition of Trippie's No. 1 album "A Love Letter To You 4."By Lynn S.
- MusicTrippie Redd, Lil Durk & G Herbo Drop Major Threats On "OTF KNIGHTMARE"All three emcees are ready for war on this standout from the deluxe edition of Trippie Redd's latest mixtape "A Love Letter to You 4."By Keenan Higgins
- NewsTrippie Redd Returns With Young-Thug Assisted "YELL OH"Trippie Redd's latest collaboration with Young Thug comes from the deluxe version of "A Love Letter To You 4." By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrippie Redd's Pizza Party In Bed Is A Big New Year's Eve MoodIs this the vibe you're going for tonight? By Noah C
- MusicTrippie Redd Tells Nick Cannon About Mariah Carey's Influence On His Musical StyleHe used to sing her songs when he was a kid.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosTrippie Redd's "The Grinch" Video Is A Murderous Stop-Motion Display"The Grinch" is coming for all you snitches.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrippie Redd's New Album Has BlocBoy JB In His Feelings: WatchTrippie is basking in his first #1 album while BlocBoy is crying to it. By Noah C
- MusicTrippie Redd's Ex Coi Leray Says Naming His Song After Her Was "A B*tch Move"Trippie recently dissed rapper Lil Gotit for supposedly flirting with Coi.By Lynn S.
- BeefTrippie Redd Disses Lil Gotit For Flirting With His "Ex-Baby Mama" Coi LerayTrippie felt back-stabbed and Lil Gotit didn't really care. By Noah C
- MusicTrippie Redd Adds XXXTentacion Collab "Bad Vibes Forever" To ALLTY4A tribute to his departed friend. By Noah C
- NumbersTrippie Redd "A Love Letter To You 4" First-Week Sales Projections ArriveWe're still waiting on YNW Melly's sales figures.By Alex Zidel
- NewsTrippie Redd & NBA YoungBoy Collide On "Hate Me"Trippie Redd and YoungBoy Never Broke Again ask where the love went on "Hate Me."By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosTrippie Redd Is Going Through It In "Who Needs Love" VideoTrippie Redd is done with love.By Alex Zidel
- MusicStream Trippie Redd's "A Love Letter To You 4" With NBA YoungBoy, YNW Melly & MoreTrippie Redd's new album is officially here.By Alex Zidel
- NewsTrippie Redd Tags In YNW Melly & Juice WRLD For "6 Kiss"Trippie Redd's "6 Kiss" is an album standout.By Alex Zidel
- NewsIs Trippie Redd Dissing Ex Coi Leray In New Single "Who Need Love"?The Ohio-born rapper amps up the anticipation for his upcoming album with new single.By Lynn S.
- MusicTrippie Redd Calls Out Other Artists For Not Supporting HimTrippie's anticipating not getting much love from his peers when he drops his album on Friday. By Noah C
- MusicTrippie Redd Reveals "A Love Letter To You 4" Album Artwork & It Is LitTrippie Redd's "A Love Letter To You 4" album artwork is beautiful.By Arielle London
- NewsTrippie Redd Calls On DaBaby For New "Death" SingleTrippie Redd gets us ready for "A Love Letter To You 4."By Alex Zidel
- NewsTrippie Redd Shares His "Frustration & Depression" On "Love Me More"The song is all about love gone wrong.By Erika Marie
- MusicTrippie Redd Shares Teaser For "A Love Letter to You 4""A Love Letter To You 4" OTW. By Noah C
- AnticsTrippie Redd Jams To Unreleased Music While Fully Nude In The ShowerTrippie Redd surprisingly didn't slip.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNBA YoungBoy & Trippie Redd Have Some Major Heat In The Oven: ListenYoungBoy Never Broke Again will be featured on "A Love Letter To You 4."By Alex Zidel