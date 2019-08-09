Trippie Redd Experiments Musically On Sophomore Album "!"

The Trippie Redd that shows up on ! is an much different artist than who he was on Life's a Trip. The Ohio rapper dropped off his sophomore effort on Friday morning and fans were surprised by the shift that Trippie has taken musically. On the 14-track project, the rapper experiments not only vocally but musically as he taps R&B and jazz influences on a few of his productions. ! also features vocals by Playboi Carti, The Game, Lil Baby, Lil Duke, and Coi Leray.

A few of Trippie's longtime fans have already expressed their displeasure with !, mostly because it doesn't sound like all of the other music he's previously released. However, ! shows that the 20-year-old is open to evolving as an artist, something that may other rappers who began their careers on Soundcloud refuse to acknowledge. "At the end of the day, it's just like some timeless music," Trippie said of his latest record to Zane Lowe. "The music is just what I've been working on since after A Love Letter to You 3. It's got a bunch of different vibes like nothing anybody's ever heard before."

He told us last year that he wants to make music that will span genres and generations. "Saying sh*t that people all over the world can relate to—timeless," Trippie said. "Timeless music literally is a concept I can live on."

Tracklist

1. !

2. Snake Skin

3. Be Yourself

4. I Try

5. They Afraid of You ft. Playboi Carti

6. Immortal ft. The Game

7. Throw It Away

8. Keep Your Head Up

9. Riot

10. Mac 10 ft. Lil Baby & Lil Duke

11. Everything BoZ ft. Coi Leray

12. Under Enemy Arms

13. Lil Wayne

14. Signing Off