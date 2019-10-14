The year is nearing its end but Trippie Redd isn't quite ready to bow out quietly. Despite having already released an album in !, which sparked a mini-controversy upon the removal of a Playboi Carti verse, Trippie has once again returned to the drawing board. Enter his as-of-yet untitled new album, which looks to be his biggest yet - at least on paper. This time around, Trippie has laid down a staggering twenty-tracks, which may raise a few eyebrows from traditionalists. Lengthy though it may be Redd isn't flying entirely solo, having enlisted a stacked cast of supporting players.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As revealed on Instagram, Redd's latest is set to feature DaBaby, NBA Youngboy, Juice WRLD, YNW Melly, Lil Tecca, Pi'erre Bourne, Lil Yachty, and Lil Wop. You can check out the full tracklist below, which was shared in response to Trippie's absence from Rolling Loud. Though we have yet to see an official release date, it stands to reason that Redd will follow through with further information within the days to come; youth these days aren't entirely known for their patience.

In the meantime, catch up with Trippie via our Exclusive interview right here, and sound off below - has the rapper managed to sustain your interest thus far?