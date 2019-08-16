Yesterday, there were a ton of rumors circulating online about Trippie Redd and Playboi Carti. The two highly-celebrated rappers are currently planning a collaborative record together but for some strange reason, fans were no longer able to stream their latest track "They Afraid Of You," off !on Apple, TIDAL or Spotify. Fans began theorizing on why that could be, and one theory quickly bubbled to the top: Carti's verse, according to the social media hounds, was the "only good part of the album."

We had the chance to speak to Trippie and his team yesterday in the office (stay tuned for his upcoming episode of How To Roll and our full interview), and asked him about the missing Carti song.

Reflecting on the creation of his new album, the Ohio-raised rapper decided to keep things mum on the Playboi Carti front, allowing fans to believe whatever they want. When asked if he can clear up the rumors, Trippie was hesitant on his reply, even conferring with his publicist briefly on the matter. "I don't know, you don't think I should just leave it as theories?" he questioned, partly to himself, partly to the room. He continued, "Hell yeah, I should just let them be theories, they can just come up with theories about Playboi Carti. We just gon' leave 'em in the blind."

There doesn't appear to be any bad blood between the two artists though because Trippie did later confirm to us that the joint EP with Playboi Carti is still on the way.

Now that Trippie's left this matter firmly in the hands of his fans, what do you think happened?