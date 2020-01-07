The third season of Love & Hip Hop Miami kicked off tonight with a bang. The new cast is hoping to stir the pot for VH1, and Trina begins the new season by opening up about legal issues she's been having involving her business partner, Julian Boothe. Back in June 2019, Trina released her anticipated album The One, her first studio album release in nine years. The album featured DJ Khaled, Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, Dave East, K. Michelle, Kelly Price, and more, yet it debuted on the Billboard 2000 chart at No. 126.



Neilson Barnard / Staff / Getty Images

Fans of Trina weren't worried about chart numbers as they were just excited to get a full-length project from Miami's Finest, but something mysterious happened in the Fall. Around September 2019, The One was removed from streaming services without explanation. Trina now speaks on what happed with the record on Love & Hip Hop Miami, citing that her business partner Julian is at fault.

"After four years, we finished the album, finally. Then, my business partner Julian was given a $300,000 advance and he used it for his label which was supposed to be for me," she said in the clip. "Now, all of a sudden I'm getting cease and desist letters from producers that were never paid and my whole album was taken down off the internet."

She added, "I can't believe after so many years, somebody could be so triflin'." Trina also accused Julian of taking advantage of her while she was dealing with personal issues involving her mother's health, which was deteriorating. "Physically I was there, mentally I wasn't there," she said. "I wasn't double-checking everything that Julian was doing." According to Trina, even after her mother's death, Julian hasn't even reached out to her to send his condolences. Check out the Love & Hip Hop Miami clip below.