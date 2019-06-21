Trina's "The One" Features Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz, Dave East & More

The One has been a long time coming. Trina's been working on this record for six years, and after many delays and detours, the Diamond Princess has returned with her star-studded album. Straight out of the gate, Trina opens her record with an intro that features the one and only DJ Khaled. He gives the rapper a shout out to set the tone before Trina moves on to the first song, "Get Money"—the only track on The One that doesn't have a feature.

Overall, Trina delivers a solid album that doesn't disappoint. Boosie Badazz goes hard on "Ride Clean," switching up the vibe of the album. Of course, Trina recently dropped "BAPS" featuring Nicki Minaj, a track that samples "Project Chick" by the Cash Money Millionaires. "F*ck Boy" borrows from Eazy-E's "Boyz-n-the-Hood" and "If It Ain't Me" with K. Michelle is an R&B jam that samples Patti Labelle's "Somebody Loves You Baby." This is a Trina that her longtime fans will still love, but as she drifts from R&B to hip hop to hardcore rap, the rapper showcases more of her versatility.

Trina recently sat down with Nessa Diab for HOT 97 to talk about The One. "I have have done so much and [much has] transpired, just like evolved," she said. "From five different albums and so much stuff that I've been through and I've put into all those albums, I get to the sixth album and this is like, I've given the last six years of my life to this project. That's a really long time, especially when I had hopes that it would come out three years ago. I kept recording. I kept adding new stuff, new songs, and it just kept growing and growing. Now, it's about to be summer. I'm dropping my album this year. I don't care what happens."

Tracklist

1, Intro ft. DJ Khaled

2. Get Money

3. On His Face ft. Lightskin Keisha

4. New Thang ft. 2 Chainz

5. Situation ft. Lil Wayne

6. Ride Clean ft. Plies & Boosie Badazz

7. BAPS ft. Nicki Minaj

8. Feed Me Lies ft. Roquois

9. For You ft. Sevyn

10. F*ck Boy (Remix) ft. Molly Brazy & Tokyo Jetz

11. Photo ft. Roquois

12. Can I Live ft. Dave East

13. Water ft. Rico Love

14. If It Ain't Me ft. K. Michelle

15. Mama ft. Kelly Price