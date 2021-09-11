Congratulations are in order! The Baddest B*tch will soon become a Mrs. now that Trina has shared that she is engaged. The Rap icon keeps a low profile when it comes to her personal relationships but she has given the world a peek at her private life while featured on Love & Hip Hop Miami. On the show, fans saw that she was in a relationship with Raymond Taylor, a rapper who goes by the name Ray Almighty, and it looks as if they will be jumping the broom.

Trina was speaking with Stormy Wellington, a popular social media influencer and life coach, when she delivered the good news to the world—and the rapper showed off her huge engagement ring.

Trina and Ray were good friends before Joy, Trick Daddy's ex-wife and fellow Love & Hip Hop Miami star, hooked them up. The couple has been together for five years and Ray has occasionally shown face on the VH1 reality series. He regularly posts photos of Trina and back in May, he wrote on Instagram, "She got high this one time and landed in the orbit of my planet. This gravity pull got her stuck now."

Congratulatory messages have poured in for the rapper and her beau as fans question whether or not we will be seeing another Love & Hip Hop wedding special. You can check out Trina showing off her massive engagement ring below.