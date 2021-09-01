As the world reacts to Trick Daddy's comments about how he enjoys getting his salad tossed, Trina is getting on the rapper for a whole other reason. During a recent episode of Love & Hip Hop, the two Florida natives hosted their joint radio show when Trick started asking Trina a few too many questions. She wasn't feeling well that day because it was the anniversary of her little brother's death, and when the questions kept coming, she spoke up and unleashed a hell-storm on Trick.

"Today is not a good day for me. Today is the day that I lost my little brother," said Trina during the show's confessional.

The scene shifted to Trick and Trina's radio show, when Trick started asking her about a party in Atlanta. At first, Trina was calm but you could tell that something was bothering her. At a certain point, she just couldn't hold back her emotions and she exploded on her long-time friend.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"I'm not in a good mood today," she started. "It's just one of these days, I'm just not in a good mood. Every year this day, I have the worst anxiety of the day right now. At 9:51, my little brother was killed and I don't want to talk about none of this shit today. Not no work, no radio, nothing! I don't wanna talk about it, I don't care! Let me explain something to you, I lost my brother today. Y'all can wrap this shit 'cause I'm out of here. I'm not talkin' 'bout nothin'. I told you already! It ain't a fucking good day today! It's not the time for that, my n***a!"

Trick Daddy Dollars had no clue how to respond to Trina, so he told her that she forgot her phone case in the studio as she stormed out, which she didn't seem to care about.



John Parra/Getty Images

Watch the tense moment below, and show some love to Trina today.