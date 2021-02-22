Azealia Banks is getting married. The outspoken New York-based rapper announced her engagement to artist Ryder Ripps on Monday morning.

"I just got engaged k*nts. I’m crying," she wrote on Instagram. "I’m Jewish now. MAZEL TOV B*TCHES! WE IN HERE.... YERRRRRRR."

Azealia's fiancé Ryder Ripps is a conceptual artist from New York. He's worked with Grimes, James Blake, Miley Cyrus, and others. He has also worked with Azealia's enemy Kanye West as part of his Donda group, working with him as the creative director of the first annual Pornhub Awards. He also provided creative direction and design for Pop Smoke's Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon album cover, working with the rapper's mother on the final design.

The two seemingly started dating a few weeks ago when Azealia referred to them as a "power couple" at the beginning of this month. She has been teasing her new song, suggestively titled "Big D*ck Ryder", on Instagram with pictures of her fiancé.

Azealia showed off her engagement ring, which has a menorah on it. Given her caption, she will seemingly be converting to Judaism as part of her marriage to Ryder Ripps.

Congratulations to Azealia and Ryder on their exciting new announcement.