After all the hubbub at the beginning of this season of Power, Trey Songz had to take matters into his own hands. There was a lot of backlash against the singer and the creators of the show when Joe's version of "Big Rich Town" was swapped out for a more modern recording by Trigga Trey. Fans were irate and demanded that the original intro song be added back. When it was, everybody forgot about the drama and began clueing into all the crazy storylines unfolding before our very eyes. The mid-season finale took place over the weekend and one of the main characters, Ghost, was shot at the end. We have to wait until the season continues to find out who fired the gun but Trey Songz is comfortable enough revealing that, in fact, it was him behind the firearm.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Taking to social media to send a message to 50 Cent and fans of the STARZ program, Trey Songz joked that he was the one who shot Ghost after all. "So yeah I had to shoot the boy Ghost cause y'all was on some shit wit me," wrote the singer next to a bunch of laughing emojis.

On the real though, who do you think is the real culprit? Bow Wow came through with an interesting prediction, which you can peep here. Do you think Trigga Trey might have actually lived up to his nickname?