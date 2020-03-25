Travis Scott is making sure to teach his 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, some valuable life skills, including how to shoot a basketball. The rapper and his little girl were making the most of their quarantine time by hitting the court on Tuesday to shoot some hoops, although one of them was a little more successful than the other. Travis shared a video of himself and his child with ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, each practicing their jump shots.

Travis goes first, shooting a three-pointer with ease, and Stormi quickly follows suit. The toddler attempts to throw the ball towards the hoop just like her daddy, but she's still a bit too small right now to get much air. However, she gets an A for effort and for being so cute.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Travis, who revealed that he's been working on new music while in quarantine, also included a photo of some speakers in the post, captioned "...!.." It's unclear whether the court where the father-daughter duo were shooting hoops is on public or private property, as fans have speculated that Travis is self-isolating at Kylie's house along with Stormi. While it was practically certain earlier this month that the two co-parents had reconciled their romance, according to Kylie's nephew, Mason Disick, that is not true. The 10-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick denounced these claims when he went live on Instagram on Tuesday, after a viewer asked if his aunt and her ex had gotten back together. It's possible that Mason just doesn't have all the facts yet, but he seemed pretty certain about Kylie and Travis' relationship status.