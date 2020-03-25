Kids say the darndest things. If you want to know what's really going down in someone's household, just ask the kids of the family. This COVID-19 quarantine has caused people from all walks of life to utilize social media more than usual, including Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's son Mason Disick. The 10-year-old hopped on Instagram Live on Tuesday (March 24) and decided to answer questions from the public.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

Someone wanted to know if the rumors about Mason's aunt, Kylie Jenner, reuniting with Travis Scott were true. “No, Kylie and Travis are not back together," he said flatly in a brief clip taken from the stream. Travis and Kylie's relationship has been at the center of headlines since its inception, but after they broke up in October 2019, rumors of a romance rekindled have run rampant.

While Mason was occupying his boredom by telling grown folks' business, Travis was sharing a sweet daddy-daughter date video of himself with Stormi. The pair are using their social distancing by taking to the basketball court on a lush property as the toddler attempts to mimic her dad's shooting abilities. Check out Travis Scott with his baby girl and Mason Disick setting the record straight below.