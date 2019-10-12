Travis Scott is now balancing his booming career with being a single father, but his daughter, Stormi Webster, is all the motivation he needs to press forward. In the same week, the 28-year-old artist announced the release of his anticipated single "Highest in the Room" while news began to circulate that his relationship with Kylie Jenner had come to an end. The usually-private rapper acknowledged infidelity rumors and took to Instagram to deny that he was responsible for the demise of his relationship, saying that he was focused on "life, music, and family at the moment."

In a recent interview with GQ Germany, the Astroworld artist opened up about fatherhood and how watching Stormi grow has changed his perspective. "Stormi is like a battery, which has given me tremendous energy," he said. "She showed me so many things that I never understood. Many things in life I only noticed when my daughter was born."

"Fatherhood is the most impactful thing that ever happened to me. Really. Watching your own daughter grow older every day is the most magical experience in the world, and I've gained a lot of passion for other areas of my life as well. I was hardly able to get excited in the past." If you're interested in hearing more from Travis, you can read his interview in its entirety here.