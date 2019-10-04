Despite being at the height of his career, Travis Scott is facing some unfortunate personal issues. Earlier this week, news broke that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner split up. They've stated that they're co-parenting Stormi but over the past few days, rumors about why they split up in the first place began to surface. Many of them suggested that it was Travis Scott who was cheating on Kylie and the alleged side piece spoke out about it yesterday.

Travis Scott has now taken the time to address these allegations. Hopping on his Instagram Story, he directly denied that infidelity played a role in their break-up. "It's really affecting when u see false thing said about u once again these false stories about me cheating are simply not true. Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what's real," he wrote.

The cheating allegations seem to be another falsehood in the narrative surrounding their break up. A few days ago, another rumor surfaced claiming that Kylie Jenner went to the same studio Tyga was in in the early hours of the morning. Of course, given their history, Tyga's name always manages to make its way into Kylie and Travis' relationship. Nonetheless, Kylie said that the story is complete nonsense and that she was simply dropping her friends off at the studio.