The baby updates of Stormi Webster usually come from mommy-dearest, Kylie Jenner, who isn't shy about sharing updates of her growing daughter and her adorable ways. From their matching outfits to Stormi's playdates, Kylie's proud mom moments have shined on Instagram. More recently, Travis Scott has provided an update to his feed of his growing daughter that shows off some of the words she's able to say, clearly making for a proud father moment.

As seen in the video below, Stormi sits on Travis' lap while she mumbles the words "hi dad" and "bye" before giving a big grin just like her dad's. "Only love Us vs The globe," the "Sicko Mode" rapper captioned the clip.

Kylie Jenner was recently featured in Harper's Bazaar Arabia and opened up about how little Stormi changed her life.

“When I became a mother, my perspective on life completely changed, and so did how I look at my own mum and appreciate all the things that she’s done for me," she explained. "Now I can understand the way that she feels about me, the way that she loves me, and how strong her love is for all her kids, because of how obsessed I am with Stormi."