Many of us are left with a number of pressing questions after hearing of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's break-up. Right now, the two entertainers are reported to have taken a break in their relationship, going their separate ways but not ruling out the possibility of a reunion somewhere down the line. After reportedly drifting apart for months, sources are saying this is for the best. One of the main things we're left wondering about has to do with the couple's child Stormi Webster. How will custody be handled and will they continue to co-parent their daughter as a unit? According to The Blast, the couple's split was amicable and they intend on keeping a half-half rule in regards to their 1-year-old.



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

La Flame and Jenner are presently working out their personal issues but as they try and figure out how to move forward, they are reportedly hoping to keep things equal when it comes to their baby. The stars are said to have agreed on a 50/50 custody plan for Stormi Webster, including co-parenting. At the moment, there are reportedly no lawyers or legal disputes open regarding custody of their kid.

The cause of their split is still undetermined but the gossip website notes that they simply "drifted apart" and that cheating did not play a factor. Travis has already reportedly moved some of his belongings out of her home, moving back into his Hollywood spot for the time being as they decide how to proceed with their lives.

We're wishing the best for this young family.



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images