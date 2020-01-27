Rolling Loud has been expanding its reach across the globe. The hip hop-centric music festival now takes place in Northern California, Southern California, New York, Japan, Hong Kong, and has its European debut set for July. With this many iterations, it feels like Rolling Loud is occurring on a monthly basis. If you're a fan of rap, you know when it's happening. Posts from artists and attendees flood your social media feeds, reminding you that you're missing out on a wild weekend. Luckily, you can always be reassured by the fact that, if you missed one Rolling Loud stop, there will be another one not too far in the future with just as epic of a lineup.

The next Rolling Loud will take place at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium from March 8 to March 10. Its lineup was revealed today and it's just as stacked as usual. A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott and Post Malone will serve as the weekend's headliners. Each day is filled with a bunch of established names and up-and-coming artists who are defining today's hip-hop landscape. While many of the acts on this poster are Rolling Loud veterans, Big Sean will be making his debut at this edition. Not to spoil any surprises, but Travis Scott, Pop Smoke, Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, Lil Baby and Young Thug all performing on Saturday raises the possibility of them bringing JACKBOYS to a live setting.

General admission and VIP passes for Rolling Loud Miami go on sale Friday, January 31 at 10 AM ET.