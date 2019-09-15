Well it looks like Travis Scott might be making a guest appearance on Young Thug’s upcoming remix to “Hot” with Gunna. Over the weekend, both artists took to their respective IG stories to tease the possible remix.

Thugger first shared a screenshot of an “open” verse being left on his & Gunna’s record, meanwhile Travis had a more of a convincing story by posting the “flame” emoji with the words “HOT” spelt out across (see both posts below).

And if that wasn’t enough, Gunna himself also teased the remix by sharing Travis’ screenshot on his own IG, writing “@travisscott LaFlame” while leaving the flame emoji as well. Now none of this is confirmation that Travis will officially be on the remix, but it definitely is looking that way. The last time these two linked up was on "The London" with J. Cole. We'll keep you posted moving forward.

In other news, Young Thug just got out of the hospital this week after enduring a recent procedure, and he was spotted Friday night at Lil Keed’s concert in Los Angeles along with Drake. Peep footage from that wild night right here if you happened to have missed it.