Atlanta rapper Lil Keed has been enjoying life on the road as he's embarked on a tour to continue promoting his May release, Long Live Mexico. On Friday, the 21-year-old rapper performed at The Novo in Downtown Los Angeles, and the sold-out crowd of adoring fans got an extra surprise when Drake popped up on the side of the stage.

Drizzy was captured on video dancing and singing along to Keed's music, and the young artist shared a clip on his Instagram Story, thanking Drake for stopping by. Keed and Young Thug grew up in the same neighborhood and the Long Live Mexico rapper is signed to Slime's YSL Records label, so it was only fitting that Keed put on a Slime-worthy show for the fans. Thugger just shared a photo that showed he was laying in the hospital following what he said was surgery, but fans stated on social media that Young Thug was alongside Drake in attendance.

In another video clip, Drake can be seen backstage with his entourage, making his way through a stairwell while wearing a "Ye Must Be Born Again" sweatshirt. We've collected some social media shots from the show, so make sure to check out Drake singing every word to Keed's songs below.