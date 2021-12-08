He may have denied responsibility for the tragedy that occurred at Astroworld, but those lawsuits keep rolling in for Travis Scott. The rapper has been on the receiving end of global backlash after 10 people lost their lives at his coveted festival and investigators continue to seek who should bear the brunt of the blame.

Travis, Drake, Live Nation, and others have been hit with lawsuits from victims and concertgoers totaling into the billions, but earlier today (December 7), it was reported that a new lawsuit has been added and a law firm is seeking $10 billion for the 1,547 Astroworld clients.



"What happened at Astroworld was an unconscionable tragedy and it is important that justice is served for all those impacted," said attorney Brent Coon of Brent Coon & Associates. "I believe our firm is best suited to help lead this case, not only because of the number of victims who have selected our firm to represent them in this action, but due the fact that we possess the extensive legal experience as demonstrated by our lead counsel work on many plant explosions, product recalls and other mass tort actions."

Coon is reportedly working with several professionals including a surge stampede expert and others who have knowledge in special event preparations. His firm has also sought to have all of the cases related to Astroworld consolidated.



"We will roll over every rock in this matter," Coon said. "Everyone associated with these types of events has the power to halt conduct that is resulting in injury to attendees. It has been terribly disappointing that some defendants have already gone public misstating and down-playing their responsibilities that attach to events such as this."

Not only have victims and attendees sued Scott, but security guards who worked the festival have also issued a claim.

