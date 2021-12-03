Having been named in over 250 lawsuits following the tragedy that took place at Astroworld, Travis Scott has hired attorney Daniel Petrocelli to lead his defense. Petrocelli has worked on several high-profile cases including defending former President Donald Trump in 2016 regarding Trump University real estate seminars.

Petrocelli will be joined by Steve Brody and Sabrina Strong, two partners from law firm O’Melveny & Myers LLP, where Petrocelli serves as the head of litigation.



Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Petrocelli gained nationwide recognition in 1997 after winning a wrongful death civil suit against O. J. Simpson while representing the father of murder victim Ron Goldman.

Over 200 of the Astroworld victims are being represented by veteran attorney Ben Crump who worked with the families of Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, and Ahmaud Arbery as well as many victims of the Flint water crisis.

"If Travis Scott is accountable, he absolutely should be held accountable," Crump said in November. "But don’t forget that Live Nation does these every day, all day, (in) every part of the world. So if we want the change to make sure people are going to be safe, we got to be talking to the person who is the parent corporation, the industry leader. That's the only way you get change."

[Via]