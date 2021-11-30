His attorney recently told TMZ that Travis Scott was holed up at home as his team attempted to reach out to victims of Astroworld, but not everyone is looking for help from the rapper. The events of Astroworld have devastated a nation, if not a world that will now view festivals in a new light. Rolling Loud has been the first major festival to roll out changes as they implement a new age policy and it is expected that others will follow, especially with Coachella just months away.

We previously reported on the tragic death of nine-year-old Astroworld victim Ezra Blount who attended Astroworld with his father. According to reports, Ezra, who was the youngest victim, was crushed during the crowd surge, and later, many of his organs stopped functioning properly as he slipped into a coma.

Rolling Stone reports that Scott's team reached out and offered to pay for little Ezra's funeral, but ultimately, the family decided against it.

“Your client’s offer is declined. I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy,” Bob Hilliard, attorney to the Blount family, said. “There may be, and I hope there is, redemption and growth for him on the other side of what this painful process will be — and perhaps one day, once time allows some healing for the victims and acceptance of responsibility by Mr. Scott and others, Treston and Mr. Scott might meet, as there is also healing in that."

The offer was reportedly sent to Hillard and his co-counsel, Ben Crump, from the offices of Scott's attorney, Daniel Petrocelli.

“Travis is devastated by the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival and grieves for the families whose loved ones died or were injured. Travis is committed to doing his part to help the families who have suffered and begin the long process of healing in the Houston community. Toward that end, Travis would like to pay for the funeral expenses for Mr. Blount’s son."

Meanwhile, Hillard detailed what Ezra may have felt in those painful moments at Astroworld. “To lose a child in the manner Treston lost Ezra compounds the pain,” he wrote. “As a parent, Treston cannot help but agonize over the terrible idea that Ezra’s last minutes were filled with terror, suffering, suffocation and worst of all surrounded by strangers, his dad unconscious underneath the uncontrolled crowd.”

Hillard also reportedly told Rolling Stone that they rejected Scott's team's offer for the Blount family to meet the rapper in person. He said this "isn't a photo-op story." Meanwhile, Scott, among others, faces billions of dollars worth of lawsuits related to the tragedy that took the lives of 10 people.

