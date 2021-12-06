It's been nearly a month since tragedy struck Travis Scott's annual Astroworld Festival. The rapper has been relatively low-key since the backlash piled on, including numerous lawsuits amounting to billions of dollars in damages. He offered a brief PR-written statement before sharing a video of himself appearing to be distraught which has since transformed into a meme.



Image via HNHH. Photo shot by @frankievergara_

According to TMZ, the rapper has now offered an official response to the lawsuits filed against him, demanding to have his name and his companies dropped from any litigation surrounding the tragedy. A motion was filed on behalf of Scott denying the allegations against him that were filed in a lawsuit from an individual named Jessie Garcia, an attendee. The rapper wants the suit dismissed entirely in relation to himself, Jack Enterprises, and his label, Cactus Jack. The response is a "general denial" which allows Scott to respond to the civil suits filed against him.

As you've likely noticed, the rapper hasn't apologized or admitted to any wrongdoing in these past few weeks, likely in an attempt to get the lawsuits dropped. In summary, Travis Scott denied responsibility for any of the deaths or injuries that occurred at the festival.

The publication reports that Scott will likely issue a similar response to the other lawsuits filed against him, and it is possible for him to do it all at once. The rapper was recently hit with a "multi-district litigation" from a combined 275 lawsuits which all carry similar allegations.

Scott and his team also requested for the same judge to preside over the cases, though there hasn't been a response to that yet.

[Via]