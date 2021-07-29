Fresh off an epic performance at Rolling Loud this past weekend, Travis Scott continues to build even more hype around his brand with his latest highly coveted sneaker drop. Just three months after releasing the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 "British Khaki," Cactus Jack is back with an even more mind-blowing release. Teaming up with Fragment and Hiroshi Fujiwara, the Astroworld rapper has taken reimagined his original mocha-colored Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG as a Fragment x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 collaboration.

Travis Scott's white, blue, and black Fragment x Air Jordan 1 High OG colorway releases today, but prior to its official drop, Travis has unveiled a new apparel collection to coincides with his anticipated new sneaker release.

Ranging from $24 to $925, Travis Scott's collaborative apparel collection with "Fragment By Hiroshi Fujiwara" boasts a pretty varied assortment of items, from typical merch items like tee-shirts to eccentric novelty items like custom lighters and rugs. Other than the nearly $1,000 letterman jacket, the most eye-catching products in the apparel collection are KAWS x Cactus Jack x Fragment pieces.

Essentially a collaboration within another collaboration, the three-way styled long sleeve and short sleeve tees run for a modest $88 and $58, respectively, especially considering that a Travis Scott, Fragment, and KAWS "Original Fake" collab is unbelievably rare.

Check out the full apparel collection below.

Are you looking forward to an inevitable "L" from the forthcoming sneaker release? Or are you remaining optimistic that you'll be able to get your hands on a pair of the Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1 Highs? Regardless of whether you luck up on the High Jordan 1 model, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG Travis Scott for Fragment will be on sale globally Friday, August 13th.