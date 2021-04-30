Today is Travis Scott's birthday and to celebrate, he decided to come through with a brand new pair of sneakers in collaboration with Jordan Brand. The Air Jordan 6 "British Khaki" had been teased for months leading up to today and sneakerheads were very excited for the opportunity to cop a pair. After all, Travis has a good eye when it comes to putting colorways together and the "British Khaki" Air Jordan 6 is certainly no exception to that rule.

As is typically the case with most Travis Scott shoes, these were sold at around 10 AM EST and were placed on the Nike SNKRS App. The draw took place on schedule and, once again, many people missed out as the SNKRS App handed out some of the most ruthless Ls of the year.

Image via Nike

There were a lot of people hoping to get these this morning and when they didn't get their way, they did what any self-respecting person would do...complain about it on Twitter. In the tweets below, you can get a taste of what these Ls felt like as thousands of sneakerheads had their hopes dashed by an App that has been doing the same thing over and over again for the better part of five years.

