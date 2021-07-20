Travis Scott is one of the biggest names in all of hip-hop and throughout the last few years of his career, he has made a massive impact on the sneaker world. While working with Nike and Jordan Brand, Scott has created some extremely impressive sneakers that have captured the imaginations of sneakerheads everywhere. His work on the Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 6, and Air Jordan 1 have been praised, and in 2021, he has plans to deliver even more shoes to the market.

One of those sneakers is the Fragment x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High collaboration which is meant to be a play on the infamous Fragment Jordan 1 which was released in 2014. In the images below, you can see that the sneaker has been officially unveiled to the masses and there are plenty of references to both Scott and Fragment. From the Fragment logo on the back heel to the backward swoosh on the sides, there is no denying that this is a dope merger of styles. Not to mention, the blue, black, and white aesthetics will most definitely have you wanting a pair upon release.

These are slated to come out on Thursday, July 29th and as you would expect, they are going to be extremely limited. The demand is high for these and when all is said and done, these could very well be the best shoe of the year.

Image via Nike

