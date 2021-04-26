Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in the world right now and with each new endorsement deal, his profile continues to grow. He has been working with Jumpman for quite some time now and when it comes to the Air Jordan 1, he has introduced the backwards swoosh to the shoe's arsenal. This aesthetic has been placed on the AJ1 high and low, and now, both of these models will be getting their own Travis Scott x Fragment x Jumpman collab.

When Fragment worked on the Air Jordan 1 back in 2014, they provided fans with a white, black, and blue colorway that became an instant classic. With the new Travis Scott x Fragment collab, that aesthetic is back except for this time around, we have the backward swoosh. While many have seen the High OG version of this shoe, few have seen the Low, until now. Thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we have some official photos of the model and as you can clearly see, this sneaker has the same Fragment color scheme we would expect, all while Cactus Jack branding is placed throughout.

There is still no word on when this shoe is supposed to drop although signs are indicating a Fall-Holiday season release. Let us know what you think of this collab, in the comments below.