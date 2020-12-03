How terrifying would it be for all of the Kardashians-- meaning Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie, Kris, and extended members of their family-- to pop up on FaceTime unannounced, just sitting there all creepy on the screen. Travis Scott, Dave Chappelle, Luka Sabbat, Justin Bieber, and many more got to witness the horror first-hand for the family's latest prank for social media.

Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and their friends called random folks on FaceTime this week, crossing their arms and saying absolutely nothing when they picked up. Their celebrity victims included Dave Chappelle, Taco, Tristan Thompson, and more. All of their reactions were captured for a hilarious round-up.

Taco likely had the funniest reaction, asking the family if he was in trouble for something. Tristan Thompson was also pretty excited to answer before realizing that something was up, hitting them with a confused "What the!?" Justin Bieber was equally confused, asking what the hell was going on before bursting into nervous laughter.

Travis Scott was also called, almost instantly hanging up. "What's going on? Bye!," he said.



Jennifer Graylock/PA Images via Getty Images

Dave Chappelle was also terrified by the call, emitting a "Holy shit!" as soon as he picked up.

What would your reaction be to getting an unannounced FaceTime call from the Kardashian sisters?