Khloe Kardashian and her sister Kourtney, Kim and mother Kris Jenner were all present at last night's People's Choice Awards where Khloe went home with a shiny award after being named the Reality Star of 2019. Khloe's win presented her ex, Tristan Thompson, with the perfect opportunity to showcase his love for his baby mother with yet another comment on her Instagram.



"Congrats Momma Koko on winning best reality star 2019, that’s two years in a row. Two time champ. I love the sound of that. So proud of all you have accomplished this year. Revenge body is something that always stands out to me, you challenge people to fight for a better YOU," Tristan wrote alongside images of Khloe on the red carpet.

"It’s more about what in life really gives us true happiness and is holding us back from achieving that. True and Myself are so proud of you and the sisters for everything last night. Y’all are truly role models to our younger generation. Keep leading with love and happiness."

Khloe doesn't follow her ex on Instagram and hasn't publically responded to his sentimental note.