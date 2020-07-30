Justin Bieber has had his fair share of struggles over his life. He's battled through substance abuse, heartbreak, mental health, and more. He understands that the position that Kanye West is in is extremely difficult and filled with pressure. That's why, when he visited Wyoming to be with the recording artist, he made sure to get in his ear about saving his marriage.

Two devout Christians, Justin Bieber and Kanye West have both been in the public eye for a long time. They know that life as a famous person is not as easy as it seems. During Justin's visit to Wyoming, he reportedly spoke to Kanye about why it would be important to reach out to his wife, who he had been avoiding and bad-mouthing on social media.

"Kanye ghosted Kim," a source told PEOPLE about the situation. "She tried to reach him for days, but he wouldn't answer calls and he wouldn’t answer texts."

Kanye ended up apologizing to Kim on Twitter but he still wasn't ready to talk to her face-to-face.

"Kanye didn't want to face Kim," added the source. "He doesn't mind having a public spectacle but he avoids conflict when he's like this. He knows he disappointed her and that kills him."

Justin Bieber reportedly encouraged Kanye that he "needed to talk to Kim," which led him to finally reach out to his wife, texting her before they met up at the ranch.

Kanye shared photos of Justin Bieber at his ranch in Cody, hanging out with Dame Dash last week.

