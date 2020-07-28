A few months ago, we were all celebrating the rise of Tory Lanez, who had been crowned the Quarantine King with his Quanratine Radio series. He had finally managed to break free of his record label woes at Interscope, going independent and teasing a bunch of new projects on the way. Now, all of the hype is in the process of disappearing and it's all because of what happened earlier this month with Megan Thee Stallion.

If you're not up-to-date, we compiled a list of everything we know about what happened between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez in the lead-up to Meg's shooting incident.

As we still search for answers, Megan Thee Stallion hopped on Instagram Live to speak further about the shooting, leading people to swarm up against Tory Lanez on what was actually his birthday.



We previously reported that a petition was created to have the Canadian rapper deported, which garnered tons of reactions. We can only imagine that, with everything going on in his life, potentially facing some hard charges for allegedly firing a gun multiple times at Megan Thee Stallion, Tory's twenty-eighth birthday was not very happy.

